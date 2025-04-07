Madhavpur mela a symbol of India’s unity, culture and spiritual legacy: Gujarat CM

Madhavpur (Gujarat), April 7 (IANS) The annual Madhavpur Mela, commemorating the wedding of Lord Krishna of Dwarka and Rukmini of northeast, was inaugurated on Sunday. The celebration, which begins every year from Ram Navami, has been elevated to a national-level festival since 2018.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated this year’s edition of the fair in the presence of Union Minister and Porbandar MP and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

On the occasion, Mandaviya also dedicated a series of new development works worth Rs 30 crore in the Rukmini temple premises, undertaken by the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board to enhance pilgrim amenities.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Patel highlighted the unique spiritual significance of the Madhavpur Mela.

“This fair symbolizes the confluence of two great traditions — the divinity of Lord Rama's birth and the magnificence of Lord Krishna's wedding. Madhavpur Mela is not just a religious celebration, but a living expression of India's cultural heritage, unity, and emotional integration,” he said.

The Madhavpur Mela has long been celebrated to mark the legendary marriage of Lord Krishna to Rukmini, which is believed to have taken place in the coastal village of Madhavpur in Gujarat.

According to tradition, Lord Krishna brought Rukmini from the northeastern region to Madhavpur, where their wedding was solemnised. This mythological connection between Gujarat and the Northeast is celebrated with cultural presentations and traditional rituals during the fair.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that Madhavpur has for centuries been a hub of religious and cultural awakening.

“It showcases the deep-rooted connection between the culture of western India and the northeastern states, creating a spiritual and cultural bridge across the country,” he noted.

He added that it was Gujarat’s great fortune that Lord Krishna chose its soil for many divine episodes of his life. In keeping with the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,’ the festival sees participation from multiple states, particularly from the Northeast, whose artists, artisans, and performers bring their unique cultural traditions to Gujarat. The mela features a vibrant mix of folk music, traditional dance forms, cuisine, handicrafts, and community events that promote mutual understanding and appreciation among different cultures.

Chief Minister Patel also pointed out that the fair is not limited to religious or cultural aspects. It now includes adventure sports like beach games, ensuring youth engagement and tourism development. He stated that the state government has taken care to position the festival as a platform that celebrates Gujarat's diverse attractions — from spiritual legacy to sporting excitement.

Highlighting the growing appeal of the region, Patel remarked that the Dwarka–Somnath–Porbandar–Madhavpur corridor is fast becoming a premier destination for spiritual and cultural tourism. He noted that efforts are underway to promote this coastal circuit as one of the best tourism destinations in the country.

