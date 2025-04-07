IPL 2025: Gujarat's pace bowling was tough to play against, says Cummins after loss

Hyderabad, April 7 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said that Gujarat Titans' pacers were tough to bat against following their crushing seven-wicket loss in the IPL 2025 fixture at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

Put in to bat first, Hyderabad were restricted to 152/8 in 20 overs as Mohammed Siraj bagged career-best IPL figures of 4-17 while Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan clinched two scalps apiece.

For Hyderabad, Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with a knock of 31 runs while Cummins contributed a nine-ball 22 not out including three fours and a six to take the side over the 150-run mark.

"Was a bit skinny, but the Hyderabad wicket is a bit tough. A few early wickets and you are in the game. It didn't spin much, there was a little dew around, but they batted really well. Their pace bowling was tough to play against today," said Cummins in the post-match presentation.

In reply, Shubman Gill's unbeaten 61 along with Washing Sundar's 49 and Sherfane Rutherford's quickfire 35 not out steered them to a dominating win with 20 balls to spare.

Making his debut for Gujarat Titans, Sundar was pleased with the opportunity given by the franchise and expressed satisfaction with his contribution with the bat.

"It is better of you calling all the adjectives. Skipper told me to bat as deep as possible and wanted to finish the game for my team. This has been the trend in Hyderabad in the last few years, the wicket gets a little better so easier to chase 160-170. I was aware of it and it helped me. Coach asked me to go in at 4 especially after we lost a couple of wickets in the early overs, rare opportunity for me and I loved my time in the middle," he said after the match.

