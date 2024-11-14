Shah Rukh Khan to Attend Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' Promotional Event!

The highly anticipated film "Game Changer," starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar, is set to release on January 10, during the Sankranti as a festival gift. The movie's teaser, released recently, has impressed film enthusiasts.

With the success of "RRR," the popularity of Ram Charan increased highly in Bollywood. So, the "Game Changer" team is eyeing the promotions in the Bollywood market. The teaser was released in Lucknow, and the team is planning to host grand promotional events, including an audio launch.

This year, Jhanvi Kapoor will be seen performing an item number in this film. Bollywood reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan may be part of the promotional events. Tamil movie director Shankar had invited Hollywood actors to promote his films earlier, and apparently, now, he is involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to boost the market of the film in Bollywood.

Ram Charan is also expected to be present as the chief guest at the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event on November 18. More details about this event are likely to be announced soon by his team.

DIL Raju is producing "Game Changer" under the banner of Sri Venkateswara and it will be hitting the screens in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film has a promising ensemble cast of Anjali, Kiara Advani, YS Surya, and Srikanth among others.

"Game Changer" is surely creating an uprising among film fanatics with its promising teaser and strategic promotional plans.

