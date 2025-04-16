Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Reacts to Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge Becoming Parents

In a heartwarming announcement for Indian cricket fans, retired cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife, Sagarika Ghatge, have welcomed a baby boy named Fatehsinh Khan.

"With love, gratitude, and divine blessings, we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan," wrote Sagarika on her Instagram with photos of her and Zaheer holding the baby. After 8 years of marriage, the couple became parents, and it's a joyous occasion for both the families involved.

Zaheer Khan is currently busy fulfilling mentorship duties at Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) and will remain occupied for the remainder of the IPL season. As soon as Sagarika announced this heartwarming news, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory posts. Right from cricketers to movie celebs, everybody joined in sending best wishes to the couple.

One such person was Upasana Konidela, wife of Tollywood superstar Ram Charan. Upasana took to Instagram to send congratulations to Sagarika and Zaheer. She also added a heart emoji beside her best wishes, just like other celebs.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their firstborn back in June 2023. It was a baby girl, and they named her Klin Kaara. The couple welcomed their firstborn after 11 years of marriage, and Upasana has been excelling at her profession while handling personal life and the expectations of being a daughter-in-law of the Konidela family.