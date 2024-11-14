Matka Review: A Lost Bet for Varun Tej

Varun Tej had clearly hoped Matka would be the film to boost his career, set against the backdrop of a unique concept. He teamed up with Palasa 1978 director Karuna Kumar for a period drama inspired by the life of the notorious Matka gambler, Ratan Khetri. Set between 1958 and 1982, the film sees Varun take on multiple vintage looks to portray Vasu, a man who rises from humble beginnings to become a powerful gangster. The film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi in prominent roles. After the success of F3, Varun hoped Matka would be the next big hit, and with an intriguing trailer, expectations were high. However, does the film live up to its potential? Let's dive in with a detailed analysis.

Plot

Matka follows the journey of Vasu (Varun Tej), a refugee who arrives in Visakhapatnam with his mother in 1958. After being jailed for a murder, Vasu's fierce ambition and thirst for wealth lead him to rise through the criminal ranks, eventually becoming a powerful gangster. The story explores Vasu’s transformation into the "Matka King" and the consequences of his meteoric rise to power.

Performances

Varun Tej invests a lot of effort into his role, particularly in his transformation across different age groups, but he struggles to convincingly pull off the mature, menacing gangster persona. His youthful appearance seems out of place for a character meant to be an intimidating figure in the underworld. While Varun's dedication to his looks is evident, his portrayal lacks the necessary gravitas to sell the role convincingly.

Meenakshi Chaudhary, who has appeared in several films, once again plays a rather bland character with minimal importance. Her role is underwhelming and does little to contribute to the narrative.

Nora Fatehi, making her Telugu film debut with a substantial role, does her best in a limited screen presence. While she doesn’t have much of a character arc, her dance number stands out as a highlight of the film.

Supporting actors like Kishore, Naveen Chandra, Saloni, Ajay Ghosh, and Ravi Shankar deliver competent performances in their respective roles but don’t leave a lasting impact.

Technical Aspects

The background score by GV Prakash Kumar is overly loud and fails to add to the tension. While the songs "Le Le Raja" and "Tassadiya" are visually appealing, they don’t quite fit the tone of the movie and fail to make a lasting impression.

Matka follows a fairly ordinary narrative style, especially considering Karuna Kumar's previous work in Palasa 1978. The screenplay feels flat, and though the cinematography is decent, the film struggles to maintain the visual appeal necessary for a period drama. The vintage props and costumes are well done, but Varun Tej’s aged look towards the end feels forced and out of place.

Positives:

Period setting

Matka gambling world

Negatives:

Predictable, clichéd story

Lack of emotional depth

Unengaging Drama

Weak character development and execution

Analysis

The core of Matka—a man's rise from nothing to a powerful gangster—is a well-worn story in cinema. While the premise has potential, the execution falls flat. The narrative unfolds in a predictable manner, with the protagonist’s journey from rags to riches marked by cliched scenes we’ve seen countless times before.

The first half of the film struggles to make an impact. While it attempts to establish Vasu’s rise, the pacing feels mechanical, with a series of familiar events that fail to generate tension or intrigue. Each scene transitions with a simple change in years, but there’s no real emotional depth to Vasu’s character arc. We never truly feel his struggle, nor do we get invested in his motivations.

Matka leans heavily on vintage tropes—Vasu begins as a worker, becomes a partner, gains the support of powerful figures, faces backstabbing, and deals with a wife who disapproves of his criminal activities. These tired plot devices are recycled throughout, making the entire narrative feel like a checklist of gangster movie clichés.

In the second half, the film continues with its unremarkable storytelling, and the few moments that could have added intrigue—such as the operations behind Matka gambling and the CBI investigation—are quickly sidelined. What follows is a conventional pre-climax kidnapping sequence and the predictable final showdown. The two songs in the pre-climax and the routine action-packed climax further cement the film’s adherence to old-school formulas.

Matka tries to channel the spirit of recent blockbuster gangster films, but lacks the punch. There's none of the high-octane drama or plot twists that elevate similar films. The villain is forgettable, and even the stakes feel low, despite the film’s attempts to raise them.

Finally:

Matka ultimately falls flat, burdened by a predictable, formulaic approach that fails to captivate. Despite Varun Tej's commendable effort in portraying multiple roles and diverse age looks, the film struggles to rise above its clichés, leaving much to be desired. Unfortunately, Matka turns out to be another letdown in Varun's filmography. The pacing drags, and the runtime feels unnecessarily stretched, contributing to a lackluster experience. Despite the film’s promising premise, it fails to deliver the impact one might expect. For those hoping for an engaging period drama or a gripping gangster story, Matka is best to avoid.

Verdict: Formulaic Film That Disappoints to Core!

