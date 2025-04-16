Ram Charan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga: Just Rumours!

Ram Charan is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood right now. Currently, he is shooting Peddi with Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi's Glimpse has emerged as a giant hit on the internet. After finishing Peddi, Charan will immediately hop on to Sukumar's project.

But, over the past two days, there have been widespread rumors about Ram Charan teaming up with maverick director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a film. Even though these rumors are quite common on Telugu Twitter, the addition of UV Creations as the producers adds more intrigue to them.

Multiple handles reported that UV Creations will be bankrolling this project, and it will be one of the biggest films ever made in Telugu cinema. Fans started celebrating, believing that this exciting collaboration was imminent, but their elation didn't last long.

There was no official confirmation from either Ram Charan or Sandeep or UV Creations about the project, and if we take a look at what's happening with the individuals in discussion, Ram Charan will be super busy with Peddi until its release next year.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, on the other hand, is currently writing and possibly giving final touches to his Spirit script. Even though there is time for the movie to head on to the sets, Sandeep is someone who takes his time to write a script and will go to the set only with the bound script.

Even if Sandeep is done with Spirit, he has Animal Park to deal with next, as it's an immediate commitment owing to Animal's massive reception on the big screen. Due to these two, there is no room for both to meet and start a project, even if UV Creations is willing to fund it.

As a result, Ram Charan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaboration rumors are baseless, and there is no truth to them.