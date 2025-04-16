IPL 2025: KKR batted themselves into bit of a hole, says Boucher

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) After Kolkata Knight Riders failed to chase a modest target of 112 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL match, former South Africa wicketkeeper and coach Mark Boucher slammed the defending champions' approach, saying they "batted themselves into a hole."

The three-time champions were bowled out for just 95, handing Punjab a historic 16-run win as they defended the lowest total ever in the tournament’s history.

KKR looked in control during a 55-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane (17 off 17) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37 off 28) after being 7/2 early in the innings. However, with just 50 runs needed from 74 balls, the team spectacularly collapsed to 79/8, eventually getting bundled out inside 16 overs.

"It's not like a 140 or 150, and it's not like a 60-run target. It was a total that was always gonna be awkward. It's a total that as a batting team, you’re expected to go out and get it. I just think that they batted themselves into bit of a hole.

"They got off to a decent start after the two wickets and then they came out being quite tentative. Which is quite strange, from a team that's just come off on the back of a win. So yeah, I just don't think that the batters that came in were batting at the intensity that they needed to," said Boucher on Star Sports.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa echoed Boucher’s sentiment and said, "In this kind of a situation, 111 and 112, in that sense, is a double-edged sword. It's like getting 120 in a T20 game, it’s like 6 runs an over; it's easy peasy. But if you don't get the right start as a batting unit, you're under pressure. And suddenly a lot of these thoughts come through your head. Well, I'm flabbergasted."

"For KKR's sake, they just imploded. It's like they puked all over that innings after a point because they were 62 for 2. And from there, they were 79 for 8,” said Uthappa.

Following the defeat, KKR dropped to sixth in the IPL 2025 points table with three wins and four losses from seven games. They’ll aim to bounce back when they face Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens on April 21.

