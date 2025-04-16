Gandhis should apologise for contempt of court in National Herald case: TN BJP

Chennai, April 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader A.N.S. Prasad called upon Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, to apologise for their contemptuous remarks about the courts in the National Herald case.

He said the Congress party's attempts to portray court judgments as a vendetta by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will no longer deceive the public. “Their malicious propaganda won't shield them from the law's consequences. The party's misinformation campaign aims to tarnish the government's efforts towards India's unity and sovereignty,“ said Prasad.

The senior leader called upon the Congress party to stop its contemptuous behaviour towards the judiciary. They continue to act against the principles of the Indian Constitution, he said.

Prasad also said the Congress party's recent claim that the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case is a result of the Prime Minister and Home Minister's vendetta politics is malicious and condemnable. Congress should refrain from making unsubstantiated claims against the judiciary and government officials, he said.

The senior BJP leader said the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet against Congress leaders in the National Herald case, filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, alleges serious financial irregularities. He said, “Specifically, the agency accuses Gandhis and others of money laundering, acquiring properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore through dubious means.“

ANS Prasad said the Congress allegations of "vendetta politics" by the Prime Minister and Home Minister lack merit as the case is proceeding based on court orders. The Congress party's attempts to portray themselves as victims are unjustified, given the gravity of the allegations, he said.

He called upon Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to cooperate with the investigation and allow the legal process to unfold without making public statements that could be seen as contemptuous. The BJP senior leader said the Enforcement Directorate's recent charge sheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders underscores the party's long history of corruption and financial impropriety. He said that as per the charge sheet, the Gandhi family and their associates engaged in money laundering, acquiring properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore through dubious means.

Specifically, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of the National Herald newspaper, acquired properties valued at over Rs 2,000 crore through questionable means, which were subsequently taken over by Young Indian, a company where Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi hold significant stakes, Prasad charged.

He said that investigation reveals that AJL's properties were acquired for a mere Rs 50 lakh, far below their actual value, raising suspicions of money laundering and financial irregularities.

The BJP leader said, “Furthermore, the ED has uncovered evidence of fake donations and rent agreements worth crores being used to create bogus proceeds and launder money. These allegations are serious and warrant a thorough investigation.“

He said that given the gravity of the allegations, the Gandhi family and Congress leaders must be held accountable for their actions. The investigation should be allowed to run its course without interference or bias, ensuring that all transactions are legitimate and above board.

Prasad said that transparency was crucial, and the Congress party must provide clarity regarding its financial dealings. Considering the severity of the allegations, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should consider resigning from their positions until the investigation is complete, he said. Those who have committed corruption and plundered public property should return the money and apologise to the people for their actions.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson said that instead, the Congress party was staging its usual drama, portraying themselves as victims. The case is proceeding based on the court's orders, and the party's criticism of the court's actions, implying that the court is taking revenge, is unjustified, he said. The BJP leader called upon Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to explain to the public whether such behaviour was fair.

The Congress party's continuous criticism of the court's actions and implication of vendetta motives without evidence undermines the judiciary's authority, he charged. He said that it was essential for the party to respect the court's decisions and proceedings, avoiding unfounded criticisms. If found guilty, the accused should apologise to the public for any wrongdoing and take responsibility for their actions...The Congress party's actions are a clear example of contempt of court, which can be defined as willful disobedience to court orders or interference with the administration of justice, Prasad said.

The BJP leader said the Indian Constitution, under Articles 129 and 215, empowers the Supreme Court and High Courts to punish for contempt of court. The Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, further explains the types of contempt, including civil contempt, which involves willful disobedience to court orders, and criminal contempt, which involves publishing material that scandalises or lowers the authority of the court, he said.

Prasad said the ED's charge sheet was a significant step towards uncovering the truth behind the National Herald case. It's crucial to demand strong action against corruption and ensure that those in power are held accountable for their actions.

The BJP leader said the public expects nothing but fairness and transparency from political parties, and it's time for the Congress party to demonstrate its commitment to these values. "The Congress party needs to take concrete steps to restore public trust ... including ensuring transparency in financial dealings, cooperating fully with investigations, and holding accountable those found guilty of wrongdoing. Only through such actions can the party begin to rebuild its reputation and demonstrate a genuine commitment to accountability and good governance, he said.

The BJP leader concluded by saying that justice must be served, and those found guilty should be punished accordingly. He said, "The Gandhi family and Congress leaders must be answerable to the public, and their actions should reflect a commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law...By prioritising these values, India can move towards a more just and equitable society where corruption is not tolerated."

