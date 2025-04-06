Rashmika's 'Dear Dairy' entry describes a wholesome birthday filled with love

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) As promised, actress Rashmika Mandanna posted her birthday diary entry on social media.

The 'Animal' actress was seen channeling her inner child by the beach side as she adorably sang "Happy Birthday to Rashi" for herself.

Rashmika was looking as adorable as ever in a blue printed dress and messy hair.

Her diary entry started like this, "05/04/2025....Dear Diary...Hmm.. where do I begin.. Wait let me start with a quote-No achievement is small so celebrate every little wins..you’ve gotten a year older - celebrate, You’ve gotten a small pocket money - celebrate, You’ve gotten married - celebrate, The doctor gives you a clearance to start running again after an injury - celebrate, (although I can’t wait for this to happen) You’ve written your exam and passed - hell ya!! celebrate!! Celebrate everything - every little wins.. because nothing is small..."

Rashmika went on to describe what her birthday looked like. Her special day was made even more memorable with a surprise breakfast and dinner, and a relaxing massage, which made the diva pass out.

The 'Pushpa' actress continued her diary entry saying, "Hmm so today I woke up. Worked out. (Got in a good quick leg workout) Had a breakky that the @anantarasalalah guys surprised me with...Got in a massage where I passsssed out. Woke up came to my room replied to as many messages as I could...Felt all the love..And a surprise dinner was planned for me again...And then went to bedddd! Such a wholesome day it was!!"

Rashmika flew off to Oman to celebrate her 29th birthday. Yesterday, she dropped a few glimpses of her day filled with beaches and sunset on her Instagram.

The 'Geetha Govindam' actress has also promised in her post that she will share a diary entry of her birthday, "I’ll show you guys today’s dear diary tomorrow okie...Love ya! Good night!," Rashmika had written.

