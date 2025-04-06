Pakistan’s Umar Gul set to join Bangladesh as bowling coach

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Former Pakistan bowler Umar Gul is set to take over as bowling coach of the Bangladesh cricket team, starting from their upcoming tour of Pakistan for five T20Is in May.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has offered a 30-month contract to the 42-year-old Gul with the hope of grooming their new crop of fast bowlers for international cricket.

Though initially the contract is for three months, the deal is expected to be extended till the 2027 World Cup if both parties are satisfied with the terms after the T20I series in Pakistan.

Gul confirmed to Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net) about the offer and said the terms and conditions of the contract remain to be finalised.

“It’s an exciting offer and I look forward to it,” Gul said..

Gul, who made a name for himself as a frontline bowler with 163 Test, 179 ODI and 85 T20I wickets in his career, played a key role in Pakistan’s triumph in the T20I World Cup in 2009, grabbing five wickets in the semifinal against New Zealand.

Earlier, Gul has had stints as Afghanistan and Pakistan bowling coach in the recent past. He has also served as the Quetta Gladiators bowling coach in the Pakistan Super League.

Bangladesh has a fast-rising crop of fast bowlers with the most exciting talent in Naheed Rana, who bowls regularly at 150 KPH. Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Mustafuz-ur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Khalid Hasan will also benefit from Gul.

Hasan and Nahid led Bangladesh's bowling last year when they whitewashed the home side 2-0 in Pakistan last year.

Bangladesh are due to tour Pakistan for five T20Is in May this year, with Gul likely to be in the other camp.

The news that Umar Gul is set to take over as bowling coach of Bangladesh has not gone down well in Pakistan cricket circles, especially in the light of their recent debacles in white-ball cricket, Pakistan failed to shine in the 2025 T20 World Cup, could not win a single match in the 2025 Champions Trophy and recently went down to New Zealand 1-4 in the T20I series and 0-3 in the ODIs.

The feeling gaining ground is that while Pakistan's bowlers are struggling for proper coaching and guidance, their experts are hired by other countries.

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed is a regular spin bowling coach for Bangladesh.

