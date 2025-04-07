From time to time, India has seen incarnations of those who fulfilled ideals: Dattatreya Hosabale

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) At a programme of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, the organisation's general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale remembered Ahilyabai Holkar. Describing Ahilyabai and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as good rulers, he said that incarnations of those who fulfilled ideals and aspirations have happened in the country from time to time.

Recalling an old incident, Dattatreya Hosabale said, "Last year, a representative meeting of the Sangh was held in Nagpur. In this, the entire society was asked to participate in the Lok Mata Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti programme and take inspiration from her life and organise various programmes among the people. If there was any shortcoming in the programme, the organisers apologised. I think there is no shortcoming in the programme. However, it would have been more fun if the chief guest of the programme were a woman."

He said, "Ahilyabai Holkar's name has become immortal like a star in history. Every incident of her life can be made into a serial, drama or film."

Talking about good governance, Dattatreya said, "Today, there is a discussion on good governance in the whole country. Every society wants the state to run well, and we live happily. That is why avatars of those who fulfil ideals and aspirations have happened on this land from time to time. The moral right to talk about good governance starts with Shri Ram. Ram Rajya is not just an idea, it has been formed in many ways."

Referring to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said, "Everyone knows about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's good governance. How should a state be run and what should be its policies? Shivaji Maharaj had taught this. The state runs with the help of state power and law. The state should run with the law, moral force and the idea of Dharmaraj."

