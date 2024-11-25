Is Pushpa 3 Confirmed? Rashmika Mandanna Drops Major Hint at Pushpa 2 Event

Rashmika Mandanna, who shot to stardom as the beloved Srivalli in Pushpa, has once again set tongues wagging with a cryptic hint about the future of the franchise. Speaking at the pre-release event of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Chennai, the actress dropped a major clue that has fans excited: Pushpa 3 could very well be on the horizon!

Rashmika reflected on her journey with the film series, describing the transformation her career underwent after taking on the role of Srivalli. "My life was before Pushpa and after Pushpa," she shared with emotion. "I don’t know how to react after wrapping up this film. There’s so much I’ll miss about it. It’s like my life is equal to Pushpa—Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3," she added, sparking speculation about a third installment.

Though the team has yet to officially announce Pushpa 3, Rashmika’s statement comes on the heels of confirmation from actor Rao Ramesh, who previously teased the continuation of the saga. Adding fuel to the fire, Cherry, the CEO of Mythri Movie Makers, also hinted at his eagerness to reunite with Allu Arjun for Pushpa 3. It seems the momentum around a third part is growing by the day!

Excitement is already building around Pushpa 2, set to release on December 5th. With Sukumar at the helm, fans can expect an action-packed sequel that will leave them on the edge of their seats—perhaps with a cliffhanger leading directly into Pushpa 3.

