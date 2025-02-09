Shraddha Kapoor Joins NTR and Hrithik Roshan for Special Song in War 2- Buzz

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who recently made headlines with her remarkable box office success in Stree 2, is reportedly gearing up for a major change in her career. After helping the film earn over Rs. 500 crore at the Indian box office, Shraddha is said to have agreed to appear in an item song for the much-anticipated movie War 2. This marks a significant shift, as the actress had previously turned down several offers for item songs, despite her immense popularity in the industry.

Known for her impressive dance moves and acting chops, Shraddha Kapoor first introduced herself to Telugu audiences with the film Saaho and quickly gained a massive fan following in Tollywood. Recently, there were rumors that she had been approached for a special number in Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun, but she reportedly declined due to differences over her remuneration. The opportunity eventually went to Sreeleela, sparking further speculation around Shraddha's future in such roles.

However, the latest buzz suggests that Shraddha will be joining the star-studded cast of War 2, where she is expected to perform an electrifying item song alongside NTR and Hrithik Roshan. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a spy action thriller and is already generating massive excitement among fans. Kiara Advani will be playing the lead role, adding to the anticipation of this high-octane project.

If the rumors prove to be true, Shraddha’s item number in War 2 is expected to be a chart-topping hit, further elevating her popularity in Bollywood and Tollywood alike. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement, which is expected to be made soon by her team.

