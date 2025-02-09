BJP's Delhi win exposes AAP's 'false assurances', says Shiv Sena leader

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Sunday lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, stating that the public has finally recognized and rewarded those who work for the people.

The BJP secured a decisive win, clinching 48 out of 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was reduced to just 22, marking the end of its decade-long dominance in the national capital.

Speaking to IANS about AAP's crushing defeat and BJP's historic win, Shaina NC said, "The Aam Aadmi Party has not only lost its existence but has also been exposed. False assurances, living in 'Sheesh Mahal,' and making statements about the Yamuna without political will -- these actions lead to public rejection. That is exactly what has happened in Delhi. We believe that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, similar work will continue at both the central and state levels."

"I do not want to make political predictions about anyone, but when false assurances are given, the public eventually understands who speaks the truth and who truly upholds 'Satyamev Jayate'," she added.

Commenting on the broader opposition alliance, she stated, "It is clear that the INDIA bloc has completely collapsed and has nothing left. As for AAP, its very leaders -- Arvind Kejriwal, Somnath Bharti, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain -- have all lost. So, what remains?"

Meanwhile, PM Modi, following the BJP's victory, announced that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi government's expenditures would be tabled in the first session of the newly elected Assembly. He also warned that those responsible for misusing public funds would have to return them.

The CAG report, which reportedly highlights alleged financial irregularities within the Delhi government, became a major political flashpoint before the elections. The AAP government faced heavy criticism from the opposition for allegedly stalling the report's tabling in the Assembly.

Backing PM Modi's stance, Shaina NC said, "PM Modi has always led a campaign against corruption and corrupt individuals. We believe that necessary action should be taken based on the CAG report with full transparency, and the guilty should be held accountable. I thank the Prime Minister for his unwavering commitment to fighting corruption."

Reacting to a viral video of outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi celebrating her victory in the Kalkaji Assembly seat with supporters, Shaina NC dismissed it as mere theatrics.

"Anyone can engage in politics of showmanship, but in the end, the real winner is the one who triumphs. And the winner is the BJP under the NDA government and PM Modi's leadership. Deception, theatrics, and drama are ingrained in AAP's DNA," she further added.

