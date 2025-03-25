Ram Charan in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 3? Sukumar’s Vision - Pushpa Universe!

After delivering the biggest blockbuster of his career with Pushpa 2, creative genius Sukumar has taken a short break from filmmaking to spend quality time with his family. However, he is already gearing up for his next ambitious project with Tollywood star Ram Charan.

The duo, who previously created magic with the cult classic Rangasthalam, is now collaborating once again for a film tentatively titled RC17. Currently, the project is in the scripting stage, and fans are eagerly awaiting updates on what promises to be another cinematic spectacle.

Meanwhile, Sukumar also has Pushpa 3: The Rampage lined up, which will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind the first two installments of the Pushpa franchise.

During the trailer launch event of Jaat, Mythri Movie Makers’ Ravi Shankar shared an update about Pushpa 3, saying, “Up next, Sukumar Garu has a film with Ram Charan Garu, which we will be bankrolling. Once that movie is completed, we will start Pushpa 3. It will take at least two years for the film to go on floors.”

He also revealed that Allu Arjun will be collaborating with director Atlee for an upcoming project, which is set to begin soon, though Mythri Movie Makers will not be producing it.

With Sukumar’s upcoming projects generating immense anticipation, fans are excited to see what cinematic brilliance he will bring next.