Free Parking At Malls & Multiplexes In Andhra Pradesh from April 1?

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a notification to regulate parking fees at commercial establishments, including malls and multiplexes. The order will come into effect from April 1.

The initiative, launched in the public interest by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department, aims to ensure parking spaces are not misused.

As per the government order, issued by Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, parking at malls will be free for the first 30 minutes. Thereafter, parking fees will not be applicable for up to an hour if individuals produce bills proving that they have shopped at the particular establishment.

For vehicles parked above one hour, parking will be free if individuals submit movie tickets or shopping bills, valued higher than the parking fee.

However, the MAUD Department has not specified the fee that would apply to individuals who spend over 30 minutes in malls or multiplexes without providing proof of purchase.

The government order noted that guidelines for parking in commercial establishments were developed after representations were received against the collection of parking fees at malls, multiplexes, etc. Citizens had also requested free parking spaces.

It is worth noting that the Telangana government issued a similar directive for parking at malls and multiplexes in 2018.