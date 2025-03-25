The most challenging fight sequence shot for Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan was at Ladakh, says Stunt Silva

Chennai, March 25(IANS) The stunt choreographer of director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s eagerly awaited political action drama L2: Empuraan, has now disclosed that the most challenging stunt sequence that had been shot for the film was shot at Ladakh.

Participating in a press conference called for by the unit in Chennai, Stunt Silva during the course of his speech was asked to name the place where they had shot the most challenging fight sequence in the film.

He replied, “The most challenging fight sequence was shot at Ladakh. When we arrived at Ladakh on the first day, it was sunny. However, the second day we had a lot of snowfall. The place was full of snow. The director was particular about shooting in the sun. We had to wait in our rooms for days. The whole crew, including a lot of foreigners, waited for a week, managing with what we had. We waited for light to come and only then shot the sequence. That was the most.”

The film, which has been shot at several places around the world, is a magnum opus that has huge expectations riding on it.

The film, starring Mohanlal in the lead, is jointly being produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lyca Productions and Sri Gokulam Movies. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

'Lucifer', the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

