Allu Arjun's Next 3 Films: Atlee, Trivikram, Sukumar to Direct!

After the massive success of Pushpa 2, Icon Star Allu Arjun is currently taking a short break before diving into back-to-back projects. While speculation about his next film was rife, Mythri Ravi has officially confirmed that the actor will collaborate with renowned director Atlee Kumar.

As previously reported, Trivikram Srinivas' film with Allu Arjun will take some more time to commence. In the meantime, the actor has decided to take on another project, choosing Atlee as his next director. During the press meet of Robinhood, Mythri Ravi also revealed that Pushpa 3 is in the works.

According to Mythri Ravi, Pushpa 3 is expected to hit the screens in 2028. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s film with Atlee will commence this year and is scheduled for release in 2026. On the other hand, the much-anticipated Trivikram directorial might begin by the end of this year or early next year, with a planned release in 2027.

With three big projects in the pipeline, Allu Arjun is strategically expanding his presence in the pan-India market. Following the phenomenal response to Pushpa 2 in the Hindi belt, the actor is determined to solidify his stardom nationwide.

Official announcements regarding these projects are expected once their timelines are finalized. Stay tuned for further updates!