Ram Charan Ignored: NTR, Only Hero of RRR? Twitter's Chatbot Grok's Shocking Declaration!

Years after SS Rajamouli's epic blockbuster RRR's release, there was a debate that generated online over who the real hero of RRR was. Both the heroes, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, did the movie with no such egos from their side, yet it was their fans who ignited this petty debate over who reigns supreme between the two.

What started off as something small emerged into a giant discourse, and the social media hate has also impacted the heroes' other movies too. The Telugu cinema discourse on Twitter is almost filled with praising their favorite heroes and bashing their competitors. While the heroes get together and celebrate as one, their fans engage in heated battles on social media.

Even today, the social media fights continue, and to make matters worse, one social media account has taken to X (formerly Twitter)'s chatbot Grok to stop the never-ending debate once and for all. In response to a question on who is the actual hero in the film, Grok revealed that it was in fact Jr. NTR.

NTR's character Komaram Bheem's intention to save the little girl is the heart of the film, and Ram Charan's character Alluri Sitarama Raju acts as a dedicated co-lead who helps out Bheem in his quest to save the girl from his tribe, reveals Grok. Grok also said that even though it's logical to have a debate over who is the actual hero, it is in fact Bheem's initial quest that kicks off the plot, and Raju's complicated character adds great depth to the story.

Grok is also quick to realize and credit SS Rajamouli for perfectly balancing the two leads and giving them equal room to showcase their wide-ranging emotions on the silver screen. However, Grok has no doubt in saying that it is NTR who is the main lead in RRR.