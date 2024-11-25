Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda's Lunch Date, Pic Going Viral!

Abuzz in the rumour mill, speculating the relationship status of two popular stars from Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The alleged couple was recently spotted together at a restaurant over their meal, adding to the whispers surrounding their romantic involvement.

The photos of the lunch date set by the duo shared on Reddit, have been trending widely on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their seemingly cosy encounter. Rashmika is seen to be wearing a cropped blue top and high-waisted jeans, while Vijay is donning a stylish blue jacket and sporting a trendy bucket hat.

Interestingly, Rashmika had recently posted a solo photo of herself enjoying a meal, in a similar blue tank top. This has led to speculation that the photos of the duo's lunch date might have been taken during the shoot of Vijay's upcoming film, VD12, in Sri Lanka.

This is not the first time that Vijay and Rashmika have come up sparking romance rumours. Early last year, the couple had fueled speculation when Vijay posted a photo on social media that appeared to be taken at the same location as a previous post by Rashmika from her Maldives vacation.

While neither Vijay nor Rashmika has publicly confirmed their relationship status, their frequent sightings together have only added to the speculation. Fans of the duo are eagerly awaiting official confirmation, but until then, the rumour mill will continue to churn out theories about their alleged romance.

