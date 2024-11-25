Samantha Regrets Buying Expensive Gifts for Naga Chaitanya!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently appeared in a fun chat with actor Varun Dhawan to promote her upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny. During the candid conversation, Varun asked her a quirky question about the most ridiculous amount of money she had ever spent on something completely useless.

Without missing a beat, Samantha responded, “My ex’s expensive gifts.” The actress’s playful answer caught Varun Dhawan off guard, prompting him to ask, “Which is how much?”

Samantha, with a sheepish smile, admitted to spending “quite a bit,” but quickly asked Varun to move on, clearly not wanting to delve further into the topic. The moment was met with a burst of laughter from both the actress and the host, adding a lighthearted touch to the conversation.

The comment, while playful, seemed to be a subtle reference to her previous marriage with actor Naga Chaitanya. Despite their separation, Samantha has often maintained a positive and light-hearted stance when discussing her past.

Samantha's witty remark has since gone viral on social media, with fans enjoying her candid and humorous take on a delicate subject. The actress continues to impress with her charm both on and off-screen.

