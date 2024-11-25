Devi Sri Prasad Opens Up About Pushpa 2 Music Controversy: "More Complaints Than Love"

In a surprising moment during the pre-release event of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Chennai, music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) expressed his frustration over his recent fallout with the film’s makers. The National Award-winning composer, who was originally hired to score the film's background music, was replaced by S Thaman, Sam CS, and Ajaneesh Loknath due to delays in completing the score.

During the event, DSP didn’t hold back, addressing the issue head-on while speaking about the film’s music. He took aim at one of the film's producers, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, who had apparently blamed him for the delays in the background score. "I know Ravi Sir has a lot of love for me, but there are more complaints than love. Please don’t blame me for the delay in music or the songs," DSP said, hinting at the tension between him and the production team.

The composer also shared his personal feelings about the situation, noting that while he may come across as shy or reserved off-stage, he’s “shameless” when it comes to speaking his mind during events. He recalled an incident when he excitedly ran to the stage after hearing the Kissik song, only to be told by Ravi that it was the "wrong timing" and he was "late." DSP couldn’t help but wonder aloud, "What can I do, sir?"

In a candid moment, DSP also addressed the audience, stating that no one gives anything without asking for it – whether it's credit or remuneration. His words seemed to suggest some lingering discontent with how things were handled behind the scenes.

Despite the controversy, Pushpa 2: The Rule is still set for release on December 5, 2024, and will feature Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel, though it’s clear that some unresolved tensions still surround the film’s music.

