Hindu Pakistani nationals holding long term visas exempted from visa revocation

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) In a decisive move following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday issued a clarification regarding visa restrictions.

The government underscored that the revocation of visas does not apply to Long Term Visas (LTVs) previously granted to Hindu Pakistani nationals.

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to mount, New Delhi has urged Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest opportunity.

This advisory forms part of a broader strategy to downgrade bilateral relations, which includes the suspension of visas and the temporary abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The Ministry's statement follows the Central government's decision to revoke visas issued to Pakistani nationals, effective from April 27.

Medical visas granted to Pakistani citizens will remain valid only until April 29.

These measures were finalised during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The Ministry also announced that all existing valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals stand revoked as of April 27.

Pakistani nationals currently in India have been instructed to leave the country before their visas expire.

Additionally, Indian nationals have been strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan.

In alignment with the Cabinet Committee's resolutions, visa services for Pakistani nationals have been suspended with immediate effect.

In response, Pakistan declared on Thursday that it would close its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspend trade with New Delhi, including through third-party nations.

Pakistan also rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that any attempt to halt the flow of water allocated to Pakistan under the agreement would be deemed an act of war.

A high-level meeting is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to deliberate on the Indus Waters Treaty.

Several Union Ministers, including Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil, are expected to attend this critical discussion.

Amid nationwide outrage over the terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a resolute address on Thursday, vowing to pursue the perpetrators to the ends of the earth.

Speaking at a rally in Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi declared, "Friends, today from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world: India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers."

He assured the nation that India's spirit would remain unbroken in the face of terrorism.

