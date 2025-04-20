Soori, Suhas Starrer Mandaadi First Look Unveiled

Soori and Suhas starrer powerful sports action drama has been titled as MANDAADI. Written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi (known for his impressive debut Selfie), this film promises a story full of emotion, grit, and heart, told on a much bigger scale. RS Infotainment, led by Elred Kumar, is is bankrolling the film as the 16th production.

Soori takes the lead role, continuing his rise as a strong performer in meaningful, content-driven films. Mandaadi also marks the Tamil debut of Telugu actor Suhas, giving the film a broader South Indian appeal. Mahima Nambiar stars as the female lead.

The supporting cast includes Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Achyuth Kumar, and Sachana Namidass – all adding depth to this emotional and intense story.

The first look of Mandaadi was revealed on April 19 at a big media event attended by the cast and crew. The striking visual has already caught the attention of fans and film circles.

With test shoots done and pre-production happening along the coastal areas of Ramanathapuram, the team is all set to start filming soon. The movie aims to take the audience on an emotional ride through a world of passion, struggle, redemption, and human connection — all set against the exciting backdrop of coastal sports.

During the launch, the team also shared a short documentary about sailboat racing — a thrilling sneak peek into the film’s world. It’s filled with energy, emotion, and sets the tone for what’s to come.

In the coastal regions of Ramanathapuram and Tuticorin, “Mandaadi” refers to an experienced leader who guides fishing trips. These skilled individuals have deep knowledge of the sea — from wind and wave patterns to ocean currents. They’re also the key players in local sailboat races, where strategy, instinct, and courage come into play.

Director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi shared his thoughts: “I’m truly thankful to Elred sir and Vetri sir for believing in my vision. Writing this role for Soori sir came from a very personal place — I’ve always admired his growth as an actor. This film pushed him physically and emotionally, and only someone as committed as him could pull it off. Having Vetri Maaran sir as our creative producer has been a huge support. With GV Prakash’s music, Kathir’s visuals, and a passionate team, Mandaadi is shaping up to be a grounded, emotionally powerful sports drama.”