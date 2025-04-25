Infant dies after accidentally drinking chemical in Gurugram village

Gurugram, April 25 (IANS) A one-and-a-half-year-old infant died after it accidentally consumed paint oil in Sidhrawali village in the Bilaspur police station area of Gurugram, police said.

The girl drank from a bottle of the chemical kept inside the house.

When her health deteriorated, she was rushed to a private hospital in the Bilaspur area. There she was provided first aid and referred to another private hospital, where she died on Wednesday evening.

Dhamender Kumar, a resident of Samsapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, worked in a private company in IMT Manesar and lives on rent with his family in Sidhrawali village in Gurugram.

He has three children, two daughters and a son.

Kumar told the police that he was painting the cooler at his home on Wednesday morning when her daughter Diksha came to him while playing.

The girl picked up the paint oil can kept on the floor and drank it.

The girl's health deteriorated within a few minutes, following which Kumar immediately took her to a nearby hospital in Bilaspur.

After primary treatment here, the girl was referred to a private hospital in Gurugram.

The police handed over the infant's body to the family after an autopsy on Thursday.

Apart from this, the Gurugram police also nabbed two vehicle thieves in two different cases in Gurugram on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Vijay of Rohtak and Anish Bharti of Uttar Pradesh.

Vijay was arrested near City Centre Mall on the MG Road, and Anish was arrested near Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

"Vijay was involved in a fraud case already. Two stolen bikes were also recovered from their possession," Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson, said.

