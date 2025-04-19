Robinhood OTT & TV Premiere on May 2: When and Where to Watch Nithiin’s Latest Film

Robinhood, the romantic action entertainer starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, is all set for its digital and television debut on May 2, 2025. After its theatrical release on March 28, the film will now be available for streaming on Zee5, and will also have its world television premiere on Zee Telugu on the same day.

Set in the fictional village of Rudravanam, Robinhood follows the story of Sami (Devdatta Nage), a dangerous man with plans to dominate the global marijuana trade. He takes over the village to cultivate a rare strain of weed. Neera Vasudev (Sreeleela), the granddaughter of the village elder, is brought back from Australia under mysterious circumstances. Ram, aka Robinhood (Nithiin), enters the scene as a clever thief with a strong sense of justice. Along with the head of India's top security agency (Rajendra Prasad), he takes on Sami in a gripping showdown full of twists and turns.

Nithiin shines in a role that mixes humor, emotion, and intense action. Sreeleela adds charm, while Devdatta Nage delivers a powerful villainous performance. David Warner makes a quirky cameo, and Vennela Kishore keeps the laughs coming.

Directed by Venky Kudumula, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Sai Sriram, Robinhood blends style, substance, and entertainment in equal measure.

Fans who missed it in theatres can catch all the action and drama from the comfort of their homes on Zee5 and Zee Telugu on May 2, 2025.