'Thug Life' is a peace offering to fans, says Kamal Haasan

Chennai, April 19 (IANS) Crediting fans with being the sole reason for bringing director Mani Ratnam and him together for a film, actor Kamal Haasan said that their film together, 'Thug Life', would be a peace offering to fans and audiences.

Actor Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are working together after almost 38 years in 'Thug Life', their second film together after 'Nayagan', which was a cult classic and a superhit.

Speaking at the launch of the first single of the film, Kamal Haasan said, "Nothing has changed between Mani (Ratnam) and me. We used to sit on parked motor bikes on Eldams Road and chat. We have done about 25 per cent of what we spoke of. One is 'Nayagan' and the other is 'Thug Life'. We still have a long way to go. We dream big and then constrict it to fit our market and our budget."

He then admitted that both Mani Ratnam and he were responsible for not having collaborated earlier.

"Let me tell you the reason why we didn't get together all these years. It is us. The reason why we are together now is because of you. Because in our world of business, when we suggest a name, people immediately work out the math. Sometimes that math might work out, sometimes it might not. But when a judgement comes from the people, then exhibitors, distributors and everybody else bows their head. Is that not how new stars are formed?," he asked.

The iconic star then said, "This film is a peace offering and the fault lies with us. You (the fans, audiences) have been carrying both of us on each of your shoulders. We did not realise that.We can only apologise for it."

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, features Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film will also feature actors Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

The film's full-fledged audio launch is to take place on May 16. This apart, a musical event is also scheduled to take place in Australia and the entire 'Thug Life' team is expected to participate in it.

Kamal Haasan plays a character called Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan in this film, which director Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies had described as "an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph."

The film has music by A R Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran. It has editing by Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad and stunts by the stuntmasters, Anbariv.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.