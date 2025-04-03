Sikandar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch this Salman Khan Movie Online

It has been a disappointing Eid for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, as his latest release, Sikandar, opened up to disastrous reviews. Even the box-office fate of this movie didn't give hope for Salman's fans. With multiple South Indian movies easily grossing more than 500 crore worldwide at the box office, Sikandar might barely touch the 200 crore mark.

Right from the promos, the buzz around the film has been minimal. Despite Salman and the director's best efforts to promote the movie, the songs, teaser, and trailer failed to entice audiences to the theaters, resulting in a lackluster cinematic experience.

Furthermore, the Bollywood superstar has been facing flak for not putting in enough effort for his fans to cherish his mega stardom on the silver screen. Salman Khan experienced his third consecutive flop, raising questions about whether he will choose the right subject and deliver a blockbuster in his next film.

Sikandar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

If reports are accurate, Sikanda will debut on OTT platforms at the end of May or early June. That being said, there has been no official announcement on which OTT platform the film will be released. The makers might have cracked the OTT deal, but there is no official update on its digital release.

Netflix appears to be the OTT platform that had acquired the rights for Sikandar, as multiple reports suggest the same.

For now, fans will have to wait until they get some clarity on Sikandar's OTT release.