Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: If I wasn’t meant to be here, I wouldn’t still be here

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared how she copes with the constant pressure of an ever-changing industry. She revealed that she reminds herself that if she wasn’t meant to be here, she wouldn’t “still be here.”

Asked how she handles the pressure of expectations in an industry that’s constantly evolving, Nimrit told IANS, “I feel like I always tell myself that if I wasn’t meant to be here, I wouldn’t still be here. And so I will find my way through, just as I did before.”

Talking about what has surprised her most about the film industry since she started her career, Nimrit, who made her acting debut with the show “Choti Sarrdaarni” in 2019, replied, “That projection apparently takes center stage instead of talent.”

Does she find it harder to play a character entirely different from herself or one that closely resembles her?

“I think playing a character isn’t as simple as hard/easy. I feel like to understand the character, you have to start by keeping yourself away from it and allowing space for the character to come together. Developing a character is as intense as you can make it,” said the actress.

“To know a person’s journey from their habits to their ideologies to their favorite color is always challenging yet fun,” added Nimrit, who is set to make her film debut with “Shaunki Sardar” alongside Guru Randhawa.

Talking about her fashion, Nimrit said that she leans towards “sustainable choices.”

“And I have truly incorporated less is more subconsciously,” she added.

Nimrit revealed that one underrated habit or mindset she believes more people should adopt is repeating outfits.

“It’s okay to repeat outfits. Styling can be a huge game changer,” she said.

What does a perfect day off look like for you?

“A perfect day off would be me away from my phone/social obligations. Having the time to be with my inner self, maybe laze around, read a bit, watch a movie, & have healthy home food with no time limitations.”

If her life were a movie, what would the title be? Pat came the reply from Nimrit: “Life is a movie. The title would be ‘Dil Chahata Hai’”.

