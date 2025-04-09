Saiyami Kher: I’m always drawn to old Hindi classics, they never get old

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher has talked about her guilty pleasures and revealed that she indulges in “anything chocolate” and is also drawn to Hindi classics by Kishore Kumar and R.D. Burman, as they never get old.

Asked what her guilty pleasure is in food, music, and binge-worthy shows, Saiyami told IANS, “Anything chocolate food-wise. Music-wise, I’m always drawn to old Hindi classics—Kishore Kumar, R.D. Burman—they never get old.”

Saiyami shared she cannot get over “Adolescence,” a show that centers on a 13-year-old schoolboy named Jamie Miller, who is arrested after the murder of a girl in his school.

“As for shows, there are so many… I just can’t get over Adolescence. It’s one of the most brilliant things I have watched. But when I need something easy, ‘Friends’ and ‘Schitt's Creek’ are all-time favorites.”

A perfect day off for Saiyami starts with a “run” early in the morning.

“An early morning run while the world is still quiet, and then going on a film set and living a character. Being on a film set with like-minded people who are professional and nice is the best thing in the world. After packing up, getting back home, eating some home food/catching up with friends at someone’s house, and winding down watching Federer/Sachin or a nice film.”

The actress, who was last seen on the screen in “Agni,” is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Jaat,” starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda.

“Jaat” is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Each actor brings their unique intensity and depth to their roles, ensuring a captivating viewing experience.

The film features the soundtrack composed by Thaman S. and Rishi Punjabi behind the lens as the director of photography. The editing is done by Navin Nooli, while Avinash Kolla's production design will transport audiences into the heart of the film’s gripping world.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.