Jon Hamm shares why he feels Hollywood has entered a new era

Los Angeles, April 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Jon Hamm feels the concept of a "leading man" belongs to a different era.

The 54-year-old actor has enjoyed huge success during his career, but Hamm doesn't see himself as a leading man, claiming that the movie industry has now entered a new era.

Speaking to Interview magazine, the Hollywood star said: "I think those categories are kind of a vestige of a different industry that we don’t really live in anymore. It’s like you’re a lead actor if you’re the guy that’s carrying most of the story, and at certain points, you’ll have character moments or whatever."

Hamm has worked with a host of big-name stars during his career, and he appreciates the "breadth" of experiences he's been able to enjoy in the film and TV business, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor said: "That’s the most fun part about having a career this long, right? There is a breadth to your experience that is pretty great."

Meanwhile, Hamm previously said to be "happy" with where he's at in his career.

The actor has shot a number of high-profile projects in recent years including 'Mean Girls', 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'The Morning Show' and Hamm is delighted to be so busy at this point in his career.

The actor, who is perhaps best known for playing Don Draper in the period drama series 'Mad Men', told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024: "My bones ache, but I’m in a good place. Something happened in the last four, five years, where I got really, really comfortable doing what I do, like I’m invited to the party.

"I was talking to Billy Crudup, and I revere Billy, and he goes, 'Man, do you still get freaked out about all this?' I said no. I let that go at some point. I used to think, 'I’m not going to be good enough,' and all that. But there’s always take two. And they don’t use bad takes. So, yeah, I like where I am.

"I’m a happy guy. And I’ve worked hard to get here, and it’s not been a steady upward climb. There have been setbacks and difficulties, but that’s life."

