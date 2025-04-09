Javed Ali reveals why he instantly agreed to be part of the song ‘Koyal’

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Singer Javed Ali has shared the reason behind his decision to join the track "Koyal." Known for his soulful voice, Ali revealed why he instantly connected with the song and felt compelled to be a part of it.

He revealed that the moment he heard the composition of the song, he was instantly drawn to it. Javed told IANS, “First of all, the composition that was sent to me, "Koyal," immediately appealed to me. After listening to just one or two lines, I had a feeling that this song was something special. I instantly decided that I wanted to be a part of it, and I’m very happy to be involved.”

“As for Digvijay Vidya, the new artist I’m collaborating with for this season, I was really impressed by her. She is extremely talented. During the recording, we improvised a lot and came up with many creative ideas. It’s one of those things where you keep feeling that you can do more until the very last moment. We kept making small tweaks to the song until the end, from mixing to production and everything in between,” he added.

When asked about the impact of digital platforms like YouTube and Spotify on the relevance of traditional playback singers, Javed Ali shared a thoughtful perspective, saying, “It’s hard to say. Traditional singers have their own audience, and every artist has their unique fan base. There are very few artists who manage to appeal to every audience. So, the question of relevance doesn’t have a straightforward answer. It's all about what the audience connects with.”

The singer also addressed the evolving nature of Indian music in the face of modern sounds and fusion genres. On being asked whether he believed the industry was losing its originality, Javed Ali clarified, saying, “No, I don’t think it’s losing its originality. Sometimes the younger generation wants to hear something fresh, something new. For example, "Koyal" is a classical fusion song that has a contemporary feel to it, thanks to the new sound. So, I believe it’s a beautiful combination of both worlds, and the originality is still intact.”

On a related note, “Koyal” features the soulful vocals of Javed Ali, with music composed by DIGV and produced by Ravator. It also includes a beautiful classical verse by Vidhya Gopal. The song explores the deep and powerful emotions of love—its intensity, passion, and how it shapes people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.