Late Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary debut film wrapped up

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray has wrapped up the shoot for his maiden film with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

According to an independent industry source: "Aaishvary Thackeray's debut film with Anurag Kashyap has finally wrapped. The film had a 69-day shoot, which was entirely conducted in Lucknow. More details about the film are awaited."

Aaishvary is the son of Smita Thackeray and late Jaidev Thackeray. UHis journey in cinema began in 2015 when he worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Bajirao Mastani.”

The details about the film are still under wraps.

He started with writing a television serial. He got his major break as a co-writer in Ram Gopal Varma's crime drama Satya in 1998 and made his directorial debut with Paanch, which never had a theatrical release due to censorship issues.

In 2004, he then went on to direct Black Friday, a film based on the namesake book by Hussain Zaidi about the 1993 Bombay bombings. Its release was held up for two years by the District Board of Film Certification because of the pending verdict of the case at that time but was released in 2007 to widespread critical appreciation.

He then went on to make movies such as “No Smoking”, “Dev. D”, a modern adaptation of Devdas, “Gulaal” and the thriller “That Girl in Yellow Boots”. Kashyap's prominence increased with the two-part crime drama, Gangs of Wasseypur.

Kashyap subsequently co-produced the critically acclaimed drama The Lunchbox, and the biographical drama Shahid. His next films were the anthology Bombay Talkies and the drama Ugly.

He ventured into the space of web with “Sacred Games”, based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name. He then tried his hands in romance with “Manmarziyaan.”

