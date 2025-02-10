Allu Arjun & Sukumar Silent on Sam CS’s Key Role in Pushpa 2 Music?

The recent Pushpa 2 Thanks Giving event, meant to celebrate the film’s success, has sparked discussions for an unexpected reason. While the team showered praise on various contributors, the name of music director Sam CS was conspicuously absent.

Despite initial speculations about a possible delay in the film’s release, the re-recording process was completed on time—largely due to the efforts of Sam CS. His work played a crucial role in enhancing several impactful sequences, particularly the climax. Yet, neither Allu Arjun nor director Sukumar acknowledged his contribution during the event.

The film’s primary music composer, Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), rightfully received appreciation for his work, but Sam CS, who handled a significant part of the re-recording, was completely sidelined. Given how instrumental he was in ensuring the film met its deadlines with high-quality output, the omission seems intentional rather than accidental. This has not gone unnoticed, with many questioning why his contribution was ignored.

Another surprising omission was the lack of significant recognition for Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose, who penned all the songs for both parts of Pushpa. While Allu Arjun did mention “Bose garu and all the lyricists,” it came off as a generic acknowledgment rather than a dedicated tribute. This raised eyebrows, as Chandrabose was the sole lyricist for the film, making the reference to multiple lyricists misleading.

In contrast, Allu Arjun took the time to acknowledge choreographer Ganesh Acharya and Devi Sri Prasad in detail. Given Chandrabose’s contribution to the franchise’s musical success, many expected a similar level of appreciation, but it was noticeably missing.

The omissions at the Pushpa 2 Thanks Giving event have sparked discussions among fans and industry insiders alike. Whether intentional or an oversight, the lack of recognition for key contributors like Sam CS and Chandrabose has certainly not gone unnoticed.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 Success Meet: Allu Arjun & Team Celebrate – View Photos