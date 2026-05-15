Ram Charan's Peddi Getting Free Publicity

Ram Charan's Peddi is one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, the film lost the buzz and steam owing to multiple delays and postponements. Even AR Rahman's music failed to add the much-needed buzz for the film. After a lot of dilly dallying, finally the film is heading for release on June 4, 2026.

However, the ongoing fight between producers and exhibitors over the theatres percentage system is the hot topic in industry circles. For the past few days, it's everywhere. This is eventually bringing a lot of attention to Peddi which is the immediate big release in Tollywood. Peddi is getting a lot of free publicity, thanks to the ongoing controversy and fight in industry circuits. Peddi and its release date is the news that's going into public amidst this battle between the industry bigwigs.

Today, the Telugu film producers and exhibitors have called or emeting to hold talks and resolve the ongoing issues. Whether this issue is resolved or escalated further, Peddi garners the most wanted attention. This is positive for Ram Charan and Peddi.

Meanwhile, there is backlash from a section of fans and movie goers in the North America. Overseas ticket prices are exorbitantly high, claim a lot of overseas auidence.