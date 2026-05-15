Medical Shops Bandh on May 20

A nationwide bandh of medical shops has been called on May 20, 2026, by the All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD) in protest against the online sale of medicines and other issues concerning the pharmaceutical trade and public health safeguards.

Ahead of the bandh, the Drugs Control Officers India Welfare Association (DCOIWA) issued a detailed advisory urging the public, chemists, authorities, and media organizations to act responsibly to ensure uninterrupted access to emergency healthcare services and maintain law and order.

Public Asked to Keep Essential Medicines Ready

The association advised patients suffering from chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, cardiac ailments, epilepsy, and cancer to purchase and maintain adequate stock of essential medicines in advance.

Citizens were also urged to keep emergency medicines, insulin, inhalers, pediatric medicines, and other life-saving drugs readily available. At the same time, the public was requested to avoid panic buying or unnecessary hoarding of medicines.

Patients were advised to carry valid prescriptions for scheduled drugs and cooperate with pharmacy staff and authorities during the bandh. In case of medical emergencies, people have been asked to immediately contact nearby hospitals, emergency medical services, or government healthcare facilities.

Guidelines Issued for Chemists and Druggists

DCOIWA urged chemists and druggists participating in the bandh to ensure peaceful and lawful protests without disrupting emergency medical services.

The association stated that life-saving medicines may still be supplied in genuine emergency situations in the interest of public welfare. Medical shop owners were also instructed to avoid confrontations with patients, officials, or enforcement agencies and refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation through social media platforms.

Chemists were further asked to maintain proper security and safe storage of medicines during the closure of establishments.

Drugs Control Officers to Monitor Medicine Supply

The advisory directed Drugs Control Officers across states to closely monitor the availability of essential and life-saving medicines during the bandh.

Officials were asked to coordinate with hospitals, emergency pharmacies, wholesalers, and district administrations to prevent shortages of critical medicines. Strict vigilance has also been ordered against illegal sale, black marketing, counterfeit medicines, and unauthorized online drug distribution.

DCOIWA also instructed officers to maintain constant communication with chemist associations and submit real-time reports to higher authorities regarding medicine supply and public health situations.

Police and Governments Asked to Ensure Public Safety

The Police Department has been requested to maintain law and order and ensure protection to pharmacies, hospitals, and emergency healthcare services during the bandh.

Authorities were asked to prevent forced closures, intimidation, unlawful activities, or disruption to ambulance services and emergency medicine transportation.

Meanwhile, state governments have been urged to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential medicines in government hospitals and emergency health centres. DCOIWA also called on governments to initiate constructive dialogue with stakeholders to address concerns related to online medicine sales and pharmaceutical regulations.

Media Asked to Avoid Panic

The association appealed to media organizations to disseminate accurate and verified information, avoid sensationalism, and highlight the availability of emergency healthcare facilities and government arrangements for essential medicines.

DCOIWA stated that all stakeholders must act responsibly and work collectively to safeguard patient safety and public health during the proposed nationwide bandh.