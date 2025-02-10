Trump declares February 9 as 'Gulf of America Day' after renaming Gulf of Mexico

Washington, Feb 10 (IANS) United States President Donald Trump has officially designated February 9 as "Gulf of America Day," marking the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico.

The proclamation was signed on Sunday while Trump was en route to New Orleans for Super Bowl 59, with Air Force One flying over the renamed region.

The renaming follows Executive Order 14172, signed on January 20, 2025, which mandated changes to the US Continental Shelf area. As per the order, the Secretary of the Interior was instructed to initiate the renaming of the body of water bordered by Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, extending to the maritime boundary shared with Mexico and Cuba.

In a statement issued by the White House, President Trump justified his decision, citing the importance of the Gulf to the United States.

"I took this action in part because, as stated in that Order, the area formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been an integral asset to our once burgeoning Nation and has remained an indelible part of America,'" Trump stated.

Trump highlighted the significance of the renaming while officially declaring February 9, 2025, as the inaugural Gulf of America Day.

"As my Administration restores American pride in the history of American greatness, it is fitting and appropriate for our great Nation to come together and commemorate this momentous occasion and the renaming of the Gulf of America," the White House statement read.

The proclamation further encouraged public officials and citizens across the country to observe the day with suitable programs, ceremonies, and activities.

Sharing a map highlighting the newly named Gulf, the White House posted on X, "The Gulf of America."

Trump also shared a video of himself signing the proclamation, reinforcing his campaign slogan: "Make America great again, right. That's what we care about."

Google Maps has confirmed that the name change will be updated in the US Geographic Names System.

According to a post on X dated January 27, the name will be altered to "Gulf of America" for users in the United States, while it will remain "Gulf of Mexico" within Mexico. For users outside of these two countries, both names will be displayed.

Sunday marked Trump's first visit to the Gulf since the renaming, reinforcing his administration's efforts to highlight American historical and geographic significance.

