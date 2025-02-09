Pushpa 2 Thank You Meet Photos: Allu Arjun, Sukumar and Team Express Gratitude

The team behind the blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule hosted a grand "Thank You Meet" on February 8 at 5 PM, expressing heartfelt gratitude to fans for their unwavering support. This special event was dedicated to acknowledging the audience's role in the film’s phenomenal success and strengthening the bond between the filmmakers and their supporters.

A Special Tribute to Fans

The official announcement of the "Thank You Meet" was made on the film’s social media platforms, inviting fans to be a part of the celebration. By organizing this event, the Pushpa 2 team aimed to personally convey their appreciation and recognize the immense love and encouragement received from audiences worldwide.

Unprecedented Box Office Success

Pushpa 2: The Rule, one of the most highly anticipated films, made its grand global debut on December 5, 2024. Released in multiple formats, including standard, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, and PVR ICE, the film opened to an overwhelmingly positive reception from critics and audiences alike.

The film has set new benchmarks at the box office, earning between ₹1,642 crore (US$190 million) and ₹1,830 crore (US$210 million). This staggering achievement has crowned Pushpa 2: The Rule as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, further solidifying its dominance in the domestic market.

A Record-Breaking Triumph

Not only has Pushpa 2: The Rule claimed the top spot as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, but it has also secured the position of the second-highest-grossing Telugu film of all time. Additionally, the film stands as the third-highest-grossing Indian film globally, showcasing its massive international appeal.

With its phenomenal success and a dedicated fanbase, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to reign supreme at the box office, marking a historic chapter in Indian cinema.