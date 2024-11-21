Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Vishwak Sen as Mechanic Rocky in the house!

In an exciting turn of events, Mechanic Rocky, Vishwak Sen stunned the contestants with his dramatic entry into the Bigg Boss house. He entered the house riding an auto-rickshaw. The unique entrance by Rocky left all the housemates agog with excitement.

However, things soon turned dramatic as Bigg Boss asked the contestants to choose either Nikhil or Rohini to enter the house as a wild card entry. Gautam's siding with Rohini had heated words going against Prithvi. The tension went up in flames when Prithvi said something that made Gautam warn him to speak respectfully.

Many contestants saw Gautam's suggestion of supporting Rohini as a wild card entry as a strategic move to influence the game. And if Rohini did get the ticket, in order to gain an upper hand over others, Gautam's support would be vital; so, Prithvi opposing the idea led to a verbal spat between them.

The episode ended with uncertainty, leaving viewers eager to know what's next. Will Rohini become the new wild card entry? Will Prithvi and Gautam resolve their differences? The drama unfolds on Bigg Boss.

