Meet Vandana Shah, the Advocate Handling Wealthy People's Divorces

Wealthy individuals with a huge net worth often consult Vandana Shah when considering a divorce. Shah is a prominent lawyer renowned for handling high-profile divorce cases in India. Her involvement in the divorce of AR Rahman and Saira Banu brought her back into the spotlight. When asked if she enjoys negotiating divorces, she often responds, “I am giving them freedom.” Vandana, herself a divorcee, began practising law only after her own divorce.

AR Rahman married in 1995, the same year the movie Rangeela, for which Rahman composed the music, was released. Coincidentally, the heroine’s name in the film was Saira Banu, which is also the name of Rahman’s wife. In 2025, Rahman was expected to celebrate both the 30th anniversary of his marriage and the milestone of his debut film. Unfortunately, he will only be able to celebrate one of these milestones. No one could have imagined the discord in the life of this musical genius. Advocate Vandana Shah handled their divorce case, which was officially announced by her.

Gujarat Roots:

Saira Banu, born in 1973, hails from Kutch, Gujarat, and belongs to a Gujarati Muslim family. One of her sisters settled in Madurai after marrying Malayalam actor Rahman (Ragu), while another sister married A.R. Rahman.

It is said that Saira Banu became friends with Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, after gaining fame through her marriage. The story goes that Saira and Nita share a strong friendship. Recently, A.R. Rahman performed at the wedding of Ambani's son. Vandana Shah, with her expertise in divorce cases, is an advocate from Gujarat, though she practices in Mumbai and Pune.

An Arranged Relationship:

Rahman places great importance on his mother. At the time of his wedding, he told her, “I don’t have time and can’t attend the wedding events. Please find a girl who is educated, loves music, and is humble.” His mother accepted this request. After their marriage, Rahman and Saira showed each other great respect. “I’m a huge fan of his voice,” Saira Banu stated on stage.

Rahman also accompanied her on music tours, and they have three children together. Two weeks ago, Rahman performed live shows in Australia and Abu Dhabi. The cover photo on his Facebook page features an image of him with his wife. Vandana Shah is known for resolving cases amicably, which is why neither Rahman nor Saira has spoken to the media. Despite the love that exists between them, Vandana Shah states that the reason for the divorce is due to irreparable misunderstandings.

Expert in Wealthy People’s Divorces:

Vandana Shah is a leading expert in divorces for affluent individuals. Those who know her often say, “Don’t invite her to weddings, unless you want to separate.” Vandana asserts that residents of Palihills in Mumbai, for example, have unpredictable reasons for divorce. Most couples end their relationships due to financial disputes or the pursuit of personal freedom. In wealthy households, disputes over finances and the responsibilities of raising children are the primary issues. Additionally, issues of dominance and control are significant contributing factors, she added.

Vandana suggests that individuals with substantial financial resources should establish a prenuptial agreement before marriage. This agreement should outline the distribution of assets and financial responsibilities in the event of separation, including provisions for child support. By addressing these matters in advance, couples can minimize potential conflicts in their married life. In middle-class divorces, women who have dedicated themselves to raising children often face an identity crisis, questioning their self-worth and existence. This dissatisfaction can lead to divorce, as they may feel their needs and priorities have been overlooked.

She says, "Divorce is better than a toxic relationship." She also addresses the challenges men face in marriage. Vandana explains that some well-earning wives may ask their husbands to stay at home, exerting dominance over them. While some men may embrace the role of househusbands, they often struggle with feelings of emasculation and humiliation, leading them to seek divorce. Additionally, she cautions that in middle-class households, a man who avoids confronting issues with his mother and wife directly may find himself on the verge of divorce.