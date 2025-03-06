Laila OTT Release on March 7 on Aha

Vishwak Sen’s latest film Laila, released on February 14, 2025, failed to perform at the box office, leading to an early digital release. The film, which received poor reviews, will be available for online streaming on Aha from March 7, 2025, just three weeks after its theatrical debut.

The movie faced significant criticism for its content, with many labeling it as “vulgar.” Both critics and audiences expressed their disappointment, leading to widespread backlash. In response to the criticism, Vishwak Sen issued a public apology, acknowledging that Laila did not meet expectations. He accepted the constructive feedback and expressed his respect for the audience’s views.

The actor promised that moving forward, his films will never cross the line into vulgarity, regardless of whether they are aimed at class or mass audiences. Vishwak also emphasized his intention to bring fresh and meaningful stories that connect with the audience. His willingness to take responsibility for the film's reception was appreciated by many on social media. Vishwak assured his fans that he is committed to making better films in the future and learning from his mistakes.

The cast of Laila includes Vishwak Sen in the lead role, along with Akanksha Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Vineet Kumar in supporting roles. The film is directed by Ram Narayan, written by Vasudeva Murthy, and produced by Sahu Garapati.