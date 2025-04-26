Unni Mukundan's fan club issues final warning to fan pages spreading false information about him

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) Actor Unni Mukundan has now shared on his Instagram stories, a warning that his fan club, the All Kerala Unni Mukundan Fans & Welfare Association (AKUMFA), has issued to certain fan pages that were allegedly spreading false and misleading information about him.

The post put out by the actor's fan club read, "We have been repeatedly condemning the malicious activities of certain fan pages which are spreading false and misleading information about Unni Mukundan. We request these pages to avoid making videos of Unni Mukundan and female co-actors.

"Despite our repeated explicit request to refrain from linking his name with other actresses, this despicable behaviour is still ongoing which is totally unacceptable, disrespectful. We feel (it) is damaging to Unni Mukundan's reputation as well," the post said.

The actor's fan club further said, "If you are a genuine well wisher, then its a kind request to stop coming up with such videos. If you really wish to support Unni Mukundan, then do it with supporting his films and craft.

Please avoid bringing his personal life to limelight with wrong and misleading information. Don't fill up the social media platform with fake personal stories and link ups."

Urging those manning these fan pages to stop their malicious activities immediately, the fan club said, "We urge these pages to cease their malicious activities immediately. This time, we are putting up this post as a final warning. We will not hesitate to take necessary actions (sic) against those responsible for this harrassment. We are tagging the concerned pages, please refrain from what you are doing with immediate effect - Team AKUMFWA."

On the work front, Unni Mukundan was last seen in 'Get Set Baby', which was directed by Vinay Govind. The film, apart from Unni Mukundan, featured Nikhila Vimal and Chemban Vinod Jose in the lead. The film had cinematography by Alex J Pulical and music by Sam C.S. The actor will next be seen in director Arun Bose's Mindiyum Paranjum, featuring Aparna Balamurali in the lead along with him.

