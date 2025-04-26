'No need for your advice on Pahalgam attack, unfit to comment on war with Pakistan': K'taka BJP slams CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, April 26 (IANS) Responding to the comment that there is no need for war with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Karnataka BJP have criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying that there is no need for his advice on the Pahalgam attack and that he is unfit to comment on war with Pakistan.

The Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, said on Saturday, "It is Karnataka's misfortune that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has 40 years of extensive political experience and has served twice as Chief Minister, lacks even the basic understanding of what to speak and when."

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorist attack has taken place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This act, carried out by infiltrators from across the border, is no longer just a matter of national security," Ashoka emphasised.

"It is a direct challenge to India's sovereignty and dignity. In such a situation, the entire country must rise above party politics and unite with one voice. That is precisely why the Central government convened an all-party meeting to take all parties into confidence. All parties, including your own Congress party's national leadership, have unanimously pledged their support for any decision taken by the Central government," he said, while targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government.

"Our country has professional armed forces. They have the expertise and experience to decide what actions need to be taken and when. There is no need for your advice in this matter, nor do you have any qualification to offer one," Ashoka charged.

Hitting out at the Congress-led state government, the Opposition leader also said, "In our state, thousands of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Rohingya refugees, and Pakistani nationals are roaming freely. Focus first on identifying and deporting them and ensuring the safety of Kannadigas. Do not unnecessarily poke your nose into matters that do not concern you."

Reacting to the debate on waging a war against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, CM Siddaramaiah said that at this time there is no necessity to wage war against Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Saturday, the Chief Minister added, "There is no necessity to wage a war against Pakistan. Strict security measures must be initiated. We are not in favour of waging war. There should be peace, people must feel secure, and the Central government should ensure effective security arrangements."

