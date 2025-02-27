Dragon Fame Kayadu Lohar to Star in KV Anudeep’s Funky with Vishwak Sen

Kayadu Lohar has gained significant fame after her performance in Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon. While she made her Telugu debut in Sree Vishnu’s Alluri, it didn’t bring her much recognition. However, Dragon proved to be a game-changer, and now she’s receiving numerous offers from filmmakers.

In a recent development, Kayadu has signed on for an exciting project directed by Jathi Ratnalu’s KV Anudeep. Anudeep, known for his successful films, is teaming up with actor Vishwak Sen for Funky, a comedy entertainer produced by Sithara Entertainment. Kayadu has been confirmed for the lead role alongside Vishwak Sen.

Vishwak Sen’s last movie, Laila, was a disappointment, failing to make a significant impact. But with KV Anudeep at the helm and Kayadu starring in the lead role, Funky is shaping up to be a promising film for the actor. The movie is generating a lot of buzz, and fans are eager to see how this new collaboration unfolds. With Kayadu’s rising popularity, expectations for Funky are higher than ever.