Vishwak Sen Sister's House Burgled, Cash and Diamond Jewelry Stolen

Hyderabad: A burglar broke into Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen’s sister's home early on Sunday morning. The thief reportedly arrived on a bike and carried out the crime. According to a complaint filed by Vishwak Sen’s father, Raju, the burglar stole diamond jewelry and 2.2 lakhs in cash from the house.

The suspect entered the house through the third-floor bedroom of Vishwak Sen’s sister, Vanmayi. When Vanmayi woke up, she found her room in disarray and noticed her valuables were missing. Realizing a theft had occurred, the family immediately contacted the police.

CCTV footage from the area showed the burglar arriving around 5:50 AM. The thief opened the gate, entered through the back door, and spent about 20 minutes inside before fleeing with the stolen items.

The police suspect the thief may be familiar with the house, as the break-in appeared to be carried out with confidence and precision. Authorities are currently investigating the case and reviewing the CCTV footage to identify potential suspects.

This burglary adds to the challenges faced by Vishwak Sen, who is also dealing with the box office failure of his recent film Laila. The police are actively working to track down the thief and bring the culprit to justice.