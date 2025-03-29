Kamakshi Bhaskarla’s Busy Slate: Three Films, Three Unique Roles

Kamakshi Bhaskarla is known for her selective approach to scripts, ensuring each role she takes on adds depth to her filmography. With an exciting lineup of three films, she is currently filming Allari Naresh’s upcoming horror thriller, 12A Railway Colony. Recently, she wrapped up shooting for Naveen Chandra’s lighthearted entertainer and is set to begin work on the highly anticipated third installment of the blockbuster Polimera franchise.

Despite juggling multiple projects, Kamakshi embraces the challenge. “The best part is that I get to play distinct roles in all three films—versatility is key to my journey as an actor,” she shares. “Shooting for multiple films can be exhausting, but my love for cinema keeps me going. After all, who wouldn’t enjoy spending time on a film set?”

From 12A Railway Colony to Polimera and Shaitan, Kamakshi has carved a niche for portraying layered, complex characters. “Staying true to the character helps me explore new dimensions as an actor. I’ve taken on roles that push me out of my comfort zone,” she explains. “I simply follow the script and the director’s vision. It’s incredibly validating when filmmakers write characters specifically for me—it shows that I’m evolving as an actor.”

For Kamakshi, delivering compelling performances requires a methodical approach. “Every role is a new journey. Preparing for a character and understanding its arc makes the filmmaking process truly exciting,” she concludes.