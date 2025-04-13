Assam CM returns passenger's charger on Emirates flight

Guwahati, April 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday expressed gratitude while he returned the mobile charger of a man he borrowed while travelling recently to Dubai from Delhi in an Emirates aircraft.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Today, I returned the mobile charger I had borrowed from Deepak Kapoor, my fellow passenger on the Delhi–Dubai flight in his Noida Residence and offered his family an Assamese Gamocha as a token of gratitude. It brought me immense satisfaction."

"Deepak had given me the mobile charger without knowing anything about me. His selfless act touched me deeply, and I felt compelled to honour that rare kindness. I wanted to ensure that his spirit of helping a stranger lives on -- a small tribute to a truly generous soul," he added.

In the previous week, while boarding the flight of Dubai from Delhi, CM Sarma noted that he was travelling without a phone charger.

A young man sitting beside him noticed and, without hesitation, offered his international plug and charging cable.

It was a small but significant act of kindness, the kind that connects strangers in fleeting yet meaningful ways.

With a smile and a nod of appreciation, CM Sarma accepted the help and plugged in his device.

The journey continued smoothly, and as exhaustion set in, CM Sarma drifted off to sleep.

Hours later, the Chief Minister woke up to find that the plane had landed in Dubai, and the fellow passenger in his flight had exited the plane.

In the rush of disembarkation, amid the movement of passengers, baggage, and airport announcements, one crucial detail had slipped past him: he still had the charger and cable in his possession.

The young man had left without reclaiming them, unaware that his small gesture of kindness would lead to an unexpected twist in the journey.

In Amsterdam, CM Sarma found himself filled with regret.

"Today morning I travelled on an Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai, where a kind young gentleman lent me his international plug and charging cable. Unfortunately, he disembarked in Dubai while I was asleep, and I couldn't return them. I've just now arrived in Amsterdam and feel deeply apologetic for not returning his belongings. If this message reaches him, please send me a direct message so I can arrange to return your charger and cable promptly. Thank you for your kindness, and I regret any inconvenience caused @emirates," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

CM Sarma also enlisted the help of the Assam Police, who immediately began working to identify the man.

