Jack Movie Twitter review: Disappointing Watch

The much-awaited Telugu movie "Jack" featuring Siddu Jonnalagadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, directed by Bhaskar, released on April 10. The film, produced by B.V.S.N. Prasad under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cine Chitra, has created a huge buzz with its teasers, songs, and promotions.

But the first reactions of watchers on social media site X (formerly Twitter) are divided. Some watchers have reacted negatively, stating it is an average movie, while others have complimented the film, stating it is a blockbuster success.

Here are some responses of watchers regarding the movie:

The Verdict

One of the viewers rated the film 2 out of 5 and said that the movie is Siddu's, with some funny scenes and his character as the best part. But the viewer was not impressed with the story, screenplay, music, songs, background score, and cinematography.

The Highlights

In spite of the negative reviews, there are some viewers who have appreciated Siddu's dialogues and humor, which they feel are the good things about the film.

The Disappointment

On the other hand, some viewers have expressed disappointment with the film, feeling that it did not live up to their expectations.

The Praise

However, some viewers have praised the film, calling it a blockbuster hit and recommending it to others.

Conclusion

In general, the initial responses to "Jack" are not uniform, with some watching it and commending it while others are left disappointed. The fate of how successful the movie is at the box office only time will tell.

Also read: Good Bad Ugly Twitter review: Ajith's Action Drama falls flat!