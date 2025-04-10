Michael B. Jordan: Characters that Ryan Coogler writes come from personal places

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan, who has worked with Ryan Coogler in movies such as 'Creed', 'Black Panther' and 'Sinners', said that the characters that the filmmaker writes come from personal places.

Asked how Sinners push you creatively and emotionally, the 38-year-old actor said: “I know the characters that he writes come from personal places. Some are completely fictional, of course, but there’s a lot of inspiration there. My job is to always make sure I’m delivering the right message and I’m making sure I’m bringing to the table what he intended the characters to bring. And he pushed me a lot throughout this process.”

He added: “The first time going through it together, like, “Man, we have

never worked with twins!” There was a process of figuring out the technical aspect of

shooting and how we were going to get things done in real time.”

“At some points I was like, ‘Damn, this feels like my first time making a movie,’ because I didn’t know the process before and I was learning this different technical element to it.”

The actor said Coogler had a great team of people around him that he brought onboard to help the actors through that process.

However he said it was a “milestone moment” for him, as a project and movie.

“Our relationship and our dynamic plays a role in so many different parts of the movie making process—like in rehearsals, there’s a shorthand. This was my first project coming off of directing, and coming in playing just as an actor. So, I came in with a brand new set of eyes. I could now imagine what his mental checklist and priority list would be, from the time he got to set, to the end of the day.”

He added: “How could I anticipate those needs? How could I close the gap? How could I help out in certain areas? That added another element of consideration and thought that I tried to bring to the table. So, a long-winded way of saying, I think our friendship and our dynamic played a huge part in the making of this movie.”

Talking about the film, Jordan plays twin brothers, who are trying to leave their troubled lives behind and return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler Sinners stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller and Delroy Lindo.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production: Sinners. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will release in Cinemas and IMAX in India on April 18.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.