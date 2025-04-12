Pushpa 2: The Rule TV Premiere - JioStar Network Partners with 28 Sponsors

The much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set for its World Television Premiere on April 13 and 14, 2025. The blockbuster will be broadcast across top South Indian entertainment channels — Star Maa (Telugu), Colors Kannada, Asianet (Malayalam), and Star Vijay (Tamil). This marks a major multi-lingual television event, bringing the film to a wider audience in regional languages.

The grand premiere is backed by a strong line-up of 28 big brands from various sectors. National brands on board include P&G, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Crompton Greaves, Britannia, Airtel, Zydus, Symphony, Pidilite, Mondelez (Cadbury), LG Hing, HUL, Reckitt Benckiser, Matrimony, Tata Neu, Pepsi, OTTO, Inbisco, Eyetex, Ultratech, and Berger Paints. Regional favorites such as Vasanth & Co, Pittappillil, Meralda Jewels, Prithvi, Swastik Spices, Regal Jewellers, Josco Jewellers, and Kaleesuwary also join the lineup, reflecting the film's deep local impact.

Ajit Varghese, Head of Revenue for Entertainment & International at JioStar, shared: “Pushpa 2 is more than just a film. It has become a cultural phenomenon that crosses language and region. We are proud to deliver premium content that brings brands closer to highly engaged local audiences. This strong partnership with 28 brands shows the power and value of this kind of storytelling.”

To celebrate the TV launch, JioStar Network has rolled out a special campaign — The Pushpa 2 Experience — across all four South channels. This campaign offers fans a chance to go deeper into the world of Pushpa through exclusive behind-the-scenes videos, action-packed clips, celebrity interviews, and interactive experiences.

With its box office success, strong emotional connection, and powerful brand support, Pushpa 2: The Rule is ready to create a new wave of excitement on television. Don’t miss the premiere on April 13 and 14 on Star Maa, Colors Kannada, Asianet, and Star Vijay.